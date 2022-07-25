Entertainment
Korra Obidi vows to never again flaunt relationship on social media after divorce
Social media content creator and choreographer, Korra Obidi has vowed that she would never flaunt her relationship again on social media.
Justin Dean, an American therapist and husband of Nigerian dancer and musician, Korra Obidi confirmed that his marriage to the entertainer had crashed.
Taking to his Instagram page, he stated that he had filed for divorce from the dancer as he can’t condone being mistreated.
Dean said that he tried his best to make the marriage work until he gave up.
He expressed how heartbroken and sad he was over the incident, especially when he supported and loved her with all of him. Breaking down, he added that he doesn’t deserve the way he was treated.
In a new post, Korra Obidi took to IG to rant about how exposing her relationship on social media led to its crash. According to her, ‘jealous goats’ on social media kept telling her husband bad tales about her which made her husband run away from home.
Read also:IG dancer Korra Obidi accuses estranged husband, Justin Dean of stealing her $5,000
Korra said unknown people used to send emails to her husband telling him terrible things about what she is doing wrong.
‘How will he not run away, how will he not disappear, how will he not tell me to pack out of his house 5 days post partum’, she lamented.
Moving on, She reiterated that if she has another lover, she will never reveal him to the public so that they will not destroy it the way they destroyed her first marriage.
Listen to her speak below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...