Korra Obidi’s estranged husband Justin Dean claims ex-wife restraining him from seeing his kids

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of dancer Korra Obidi has given reasons for choosing to leave his marriage soon after his celebrity partner welcomed their second daughter.

The chiropractor on Friday morning claimed that Korra repeatedly said hurtful things about their first child; that she said she regrets giving birth to June.

Speaking via his Instagram live platform, he explained that on the night he came online to announce his marriage was over, Korra repeatedly said she regrets birthing June and June was in his lap crying.

He said he called his mother and she heard Korra repeat that over the phone.

The medical practitioner alleged that Korra then forcefully tried to take June from him and she dislocated the 2-year-old’s shoulder.

He also said that the night he came on live video, telling Korra to repeat what she said, that was what he was asking her to repeat.

Here is what he said:

“That’s why I’m divorcing Korra, because she used the kids to hurt me and I thought that was wrong. And I didn’t want Athena (their newborn daughter) to go through the same things that June’s endured the last few years.”

