KUDI-KUDA CONFUSION: Nigerian fintech startup, Kudi, rebrands as Nomba
Nigerian financial technology company, Kudi, has rebranded its business name to Nomba.
The company claims that the rebranding was necessary as it seeks to transit into an omni-channel payment platform providing tools to enable businesses grow.
Ripples Nigeria, however, learnt that the rebranding was informed by its closeness in identity to Nigerian digital bank, Kuda, leading to inherent confusion amongst users.
As at the time of this report, when Ripples Nigeria visited the startup’s Facebook page, Kudi was yet to change its page name to reflect the new development.
Commenting on other services it intended to venture into, Kudi (now Nomba) noted that its services would now include providing easy-to-use business tools for all kinds of businesses to accept, process and manage payments online and offline.
Meanwhile, the startup has appointed Jeffrey Williams as Vice President in charge of Business, and Toluwani Ijogun as Vice President in charge of Brand, Marketing and Communications.
