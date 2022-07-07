Kuje attack: IPOB demands Kanu’s transfer to South-East prison, members’ release

The Indigenous People of Biafra has (IPOB) demanded the transfer of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to a prison in the South-East following Tuesday’s terror attack on Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

Members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) attacked the correctional centre on Tuesday night and set free over 800 inmates, including 64 insurgents detained in the facility.

Four persons, including a staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed in the attack.

Kanu and the suspended head of the police intelligence response team, Abba Kyari, were among the high-profile inmates of the correctional centre.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group expressed concern over the safety of its members detained in the facility.

IPOB also demanded the immediate release of its members illegally detained in the correctional centre.

The statement read: “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under our great leader, Nnamdi Kanu, wish to let the world know that IPOB members were profiled and detained in Kuje Prison yards for simply being indigenous to Biafra and of Igbo race.

“We have the members’ details and want them alive because if anything untoward happens to our comrades, who are detained in Kuje, IPOB will never take it easy.

“It is high time these innocent folks are released. Nigeria cannot continue to detain them indefinitely while allowing terrorists and bandits to come and slaughter them under disguised arrangements.”

