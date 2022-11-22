Kuje: Majority of escaped inmates still at large – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Tuesday a majority of the inmates that escaped from the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja in July are still at large.

Terrorists had in the number stormed the facility on the night of July 5 and freed hundreds of inmates, including suspected Boko Haram members.

The minister stated this during the presentation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s scorecard in Abuja.



The event was moderated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

He said findings by security agents on the attack had been forwarded to President Buhari for further action.

Aregbesola said: “We have levels of investigation. We have concluded our own investigation in the ministry and the (correctional) service, and we have sent the outcome of that investigation to the President. It is a security matter; we do not disclose every security information. I’m not saying it loudly, because it is security.

“But all I’m going to say is this; with the police and other security agencies, we have captured some of the escapees, but a large number is still at large. What we are very confident about is that it will no longer be easy for anybody to violate our facilities.”

