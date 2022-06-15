News
Kukah blames citizens for impunity among politicians
The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has reiterated the need for Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable.
Kukah, who featured in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, charged civil society groups to entrench a sense of nationalism in the people.
According to the bishop, the impunity of political leaders in Nigeria was as a result of the tardiness of its citizenry, a situation that affects the country.
He added that terrorism manifest in kidnapping, banditry and others was attributed to lack of sincerity by those in power, citing some aspects of African tradition as harmful to governance in Nigeria.
He said: “In our case, the people who are sinning are sinning more so that when people tell me to pray for them, I ask for what they need.
“What we need is punishment for criminal actions and we want politicians to account to us. All this talk about fear of God doesn’t matter to me and politicians need fo discharge their mandate.
“Regarding the rate of abduction and other vices, the civil society needs to do more via entrenching a sense of patriotism in the people. The challenge for Nigeria is that there are certain aspects of African tradition that is inimical to governance which is why we don’t hold leaders accountable. The real challenge is are we prepared to engage the leaders?”
