Kukah blames citizens for impunity among politicians

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has reiterated the need for Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable.

Kukah, who featured in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, charged civil society groups to entrench a sense of nationalism in the people.

According to the bishop, the impunity of political leaders in Nigeria was as a result of the tardiness of its citizenry, a situation that affects the country.

He added that terrorism manifest in kidnapping, banditry and others was attributed to lack of sincerity by those in power, citing some aspects of African tradition as harmful to governance in Nigeria.

Read also: Blame military, not Bishop Kukah for Tucano Jets delay, Northern Elders reply Presidency

He said: “In our case, the people who are sinning are sinning more so that when people tell me to pray for them, I ask for what they need.

“What we need is punishment for criminal actions and we want politicians to account to us. All this talk about fear of God doesn’t matter to me and politicians need fo discharge their mandate.

“Regarding the rate of abduction and other vices, the civil society needs to do more via entrenching a sense of patriotism in the people. The challenge for Nigeria is that there are certain aspects of African tradition that is inimical to governance which is why we don’t hold leaders accountable. The real challenge is are we prepared to engage the leaders?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now