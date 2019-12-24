Kukah calls for larger groups’, stakeholders’ involvement in fight against terrorism

Bishop Mathew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has emphasized the need for larger groups’ and stakeholders’ involvement in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Kukah who made the call on Tuesday, also urged the Nigerian government to consider deradicalisation campaign of Boko Haram members beyond what only the Nigerian military can handle.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese who is also Head, Justice, Peace and Development Council said that broadening the horizon of the deradicalisation campaign would surely enhance achievement.

“Deradicalisation should be viewed beyond government burden as community intervention on the targeted persons and children could shape the upbringing.

“It is more of psychology that needed more open ups to incorporate more change of ideology efforts” Kukah said.

Bishop Kukah also commended media practitioners on their public awareness efforts, noting that despite challenges, more had been achieved in strengthening the face to face interaction.

