Kukah calls for peaceful governorship election in Anambra

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Bishop Matthew Kukah, on Wednesday charged the people of Anambra to ensure a credible governorship election in the state.

Kukah, who is the Convener of the National Peace Committee, spoke on the sideline at the stakeholders meeting convened by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka.

He expressed optimism that the people of Anambra would not allow the election to divide them as they are culturally homogeneous and mostly Christians.

He encouraged them to come out and vote for the candidates of their choice.

The cleric said: “Anambra has no reason being divided. They are culturally homogeneous, predominantly or significantly Christians to the point of 80, 90 percent. The issue of what God is to Anambra they ought to know better.

“I am impressed with the coming of INEC Chairman, who is taking all the troubles with all the difficulties to be physically here just to encourage the people of Anambra.

“This country is ours to fix and I think Anambra has the mandate to do so. As I said earlier, the people contesting for Anambra governorship election are literally qualified to be contesting for the Presidency of Nigeria.

“The elections are here and if you decide that you don’t want to vote, you have voted, if you decide that you are not going to vote, it will not stop the process. It will only mean that the candidate that you did not want may probably be the one to win the election and you have to live with the consequences.

“Our lives are in the hands of God and I don’t think any citizen of Nigeria should be afraid of death that they are afraid to live up to their political responsibility.

“Otherwise, what will I be doing here coming all the way from Sokoto and there is no chance that I am going to live in Anambra even though I have many friends in the state.

“However, I come all the way from Sokoto, the other extreme end of the country as an act of solidarity because there is nothing that rest of us can offer than that.”

