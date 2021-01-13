Kukah has nothing to apologise to Muslims for —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that the Sokoto Catholic Bishop, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has nothing to apologise to Muslims for.

Different Muslim groups have claimed that Kukah attacked Muslims in his Christmas Homily.

In a statement on Tuesday, the cleric even challenged Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), to identify where he attacked Islam in his Christmas Day message, saying that he was ready to apologise should the group point out an offensive against Islam and Muslims in any of his statements and comments.

Responding to the development on Wednesday in a post on his Twitter handle – @realFFK, Fani-Kayode said:

“Bishop Hassan Kukah did not attack Islam and has nothing to apologise about. He has always sought for religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence between Christians and Muslims.

“Those that demand that he ‘must apologise’ or ‘leave Sokoto’ must mind their utterances and keep the peace.

“If anyone can provide me with a video of Kukah calling for violence against Muslims or inciting people against Islam I will give him one million naira.”

