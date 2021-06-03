 Kukah slams Nigerian govt over lack of concern as attacks by bandits escalate | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Kukah slams Nigerian govt over lack of concern as attacks by bandits escalate

Published

3 hours ago

on

Matthew Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah, has berated the Federal Government over its lack of empathy and concern towards the populace as kidnapping incidents spiral across the country.

Kukah made this call during his homily at the burial of Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Bello, which held at Our Lady of Apostle Catholic Church Independence Way, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

According to the cleric, the politicians have no blood in their hearts due to their inability to redress the scourge.

“Those who govern us are allowing this killing of citizens in their innocency because they have no blood in their hearts,” Kukah said.

The cleric noted that there was nowhere in the world where killings of human beings were so manifested as it was in Nigeria.

Read also: Kukah played politics with Easter message – Presidency

Kukah said, “There is nowhere citizens can be slaughtered in the whole world without the government showing empathy and concern.

“The continuous barbaric slaughter and murder of our people in their innocency suggests that our beautiful Presidential Villa, National Assembly, government houses, are not evidence of civilization.

“How did Nigeria come to this tragic situation? We know who they are, who they believe in and where their inspiration comes from. The government has never declared the kidnappers to be a terrorist group.

“There is no ambiguity about those who are killing our people and why they are doing so and where their inspiration comes from. We hear and live with stories of complicity at the highest level. We as Christians can only rely on the faithful Word of God.

“Is it possible that you have a country where people have sworn with Qur’an and Bible to uphold the principles of governance that they will do everything within their power to protect and defend the integrity of Nigerians and suddenly we are where we are today?”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...