Kukah slams Nigerian govt over lack of concern as attacks by bandits escalate | Ripples Nigeria

The Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah, has berated the Federal Government over its lack of empathy and concern towards the populace as kidnapping incidents spiral across the country.

Kukah made this call during his homily at the burial of Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Bello, which held at Our Lady of Apostle Catholic Church Independence Way, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

According to the cleric, the politicians have no blood in their hearts due to their inability to redress the scourge.

“Those who govern us are allowing this killing of citizens in their innocency because they have no blood in their hearts,” Kukah said.

The cleric noted that there was nowhere in the world where killings of human beings were so manifested as it was in Nigeria.

Kukah said, “There is nowhere citizens can be slaughtered in the whole world without the government showing empathy and concern.

“The continuous barbaric slaughter and murder of our people in their innocency suggests that our beautiful Presidential Villa, National Assembly, government houses, are not evidence of civilization.

“How did Nigeria come to this tragic situation? We know who they are, who they believe in and where their inspiration comes from. The government has never declared the kidnappers to be a terrorist group.

“There is no ambiguity about those who are killing our people and why they are doing so and where their inspiration comes from. We hear and live with stories of complicity at the highest level. We as Christians can only rely on the faithful Word of God.

“Is it possible that you have a country where people have sworn with Qur’an and Bible to uphold the principles of governance that they will do everything within their power to protect and defend the integrity of Nigerians and suddenly we are where we are today?”

