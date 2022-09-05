News
Kukah tackles Nigerian leaders for abandoning citizens’ welfare
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, on Monday, slammed Nigerian leaders for caring less about the welfare of the citizens.
Kukah, who featured in a Television Continental (TVC) programme on Monday, also condemned the leaders for using religion to oppress, and divide Nigerians.
The cleric is one of the major critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its poor handling of the country’s security and economic challenges.
Kukah said: “There is a problem between irresponsible leaders who don’t want to govern properly and irresponsible Christian religious leaders who have now seen religion as a tool of oppression instead of a tool for liberation.
“This has been the thrust of my argument because these are two areas of study. With all sense of modesty, I have spent a good part of my life studying theology and studying religion and society.
“The Nigerian State has proved itself to be incompetent, grossly malfunctioning, unable, and unwilling to commit the welfare of citizens as the principal basis of governance.”
