Kukah’s Katsina diocese attacked, two clerics reportedly kidnapped
Suspected terrorists on Wednesday, invaded one of the churches in Katsina State, which was presided over by Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.
The two priests and two others were reportedly abducted from the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi states are covered by Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese.
The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto’s Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the news.
He claimed that the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto was under siege, and that no information about the abductees’ whereabouts has been obtained.
“As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.
“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped. No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release,” Omotosho stated.
Following Kukah’s criticism of Deborah Yakubu’s brutal murder by her Muslim colleagues, hoodlums set fire to and vandalized some of his parishes in Sokoto on May 14.
The 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto was accused of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammed, which led to her grisly murder by a mob of fanatics.
