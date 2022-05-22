Kumuyi reportedly cancels South-East retreat after IPOB warning

Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has reportedly canceled his planned crusade in Aba, Abia State.

According to a report by the PUNCH, Kumuyi canceled the crusade because of security worries in the South-East geopolitical zone.

The crusade was supposed to take place in Aba from May 24 to May 29, 2022, but the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group persuaded the 80-year-old cleric to cancel it.

An official with The Global Crusade With Kumuyi acknowledged the postponement of the Aba crusade on Saturday, noting that a replacement location for the crusade would be announced soon.

Pastor James Akpofure, Chairman of the crusade’s organizing committee, also confirmed the news.

“As there are currently some security challenges at the intended alpha location (Aba, Abia State, Nigeria), the Global Crusade Convener, Pastor (Dr) W.F. Kumuyi commiserates with our people in Abia State and will be praying along for God’s Divine Intervention,” Akpofure said.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, issued a statement on Thursday urging Kumuyi to consider the instability in the South-East and abandon the crusade.

The IPOB’s spokesman reiterated the appeal on Saturday, saying Kumuyi and the Christian Association of Nigeria should not disregard its advise, claiming intentions by political thugs to harm crusade attendants.

Powerful claimed that CAN had failed to meet its members’ expectations, accusing the Christian organization of playing politics and letting Muslim radicals to massacre Christians around the country

He said, “It is unbelievable that CAN would not summon the courage to fight for their members when Muslims and security men attack and murder their members.

“They should understand that IPOB will not fold its arms and watch our people deliberately put in harm’s way to be slaughtered because of crusade, when they know that politicians will employ their local thugs to slaughter people and tag it that IPOB was responsible for such attack.”

He added that both Pastor Kumuyi and CAN should publicly declare that they should be held responsible if any attack by those recruited by politicians and the Nigerian security apparatus should happen during the crusade.

“Security intelligence and strategy are what is required in a situation as this, which is what we are applying now by advising Kumuyi and his ministry.

“The CAN must understand that IPOB has Judeo-Christians also as family members and it is our responsibility to protect them from political tugs and criminal elements.

“IPOB does not have any issues with Kumuyi or other pastors or men and women of God for that matter; what we are talking about is the security of Biafrans.

“CAN should know that all politicians in Nigeria have criminal thugs they use to pursue a particular political interest and these people are not minding the repercussions or outcome, therefore we still advise Kumuyi and deeper life ministry to think twice and stop this crusade.”

