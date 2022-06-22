Kumuyi wades into debate on Muslim-Muslim ticket, calls for consultation

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Church, William Kumuyi, on Wednesday urged politicians to consult deeply, and find out the kind of leaders suitable for Nigeria, especially during preparations for the 2023 general elections.

Kumuyi, who made the call during a visit to the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, appealed to politicians to make consultations on issues surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “The Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket is a difficult and slippery area.

“So, what I will say is that the political office holders should look at the heartbeat of the country as well as the desires of the people.



“Politicians should know that they are not there for themselves. They are there for all of us. They should ask and do their research about what the country wants.

“They should ask and make their research on what the country wants, what the people want. If they listen to the people, we will be confident that they will listen to us when they get there.

“In every area of life, I will say there’s room for improvement. I want to credit the officers who are putting their lives on the line to secure the whole country.

“We should pray for them that God will give them more wisdom and visible victory.

“I will be praying for everyone at the end of every ministry for their desires, aspirations and blessings.

“God is our Creator. Whether we are Muslims or Christians or whatever religion you belong to, we are creatures of God. God is interested in blessing everyone. I am here to be a blessing to everyone.”

