Kunle Afolayan says he didn’t pay daughter, Eyiyemi, for role in movie, Anikulapo

Nigerian moviemaker, Kunle Afolayan has revealed he did not pay his daughter, Eyiyemi Afolayan for playing the role of Princess Omowunmi in the Netflix blockbuster movie, Anikulapo.

In a promotional video released on his Instagram platform, the renowned director and movie producer stated that he was impressed by his daughter’s interpretation of the folklore film that debuted on the movie streaming platform, Netflix.

Despite being a debutant, Afolayan stated that his daughter was able to execute her role to perfection, he also mentioned that it was due to her “natural ability”.

The movie producer had this to say;

“If you want to portray the role of a princess, I think there is no giving that the person has to be beautiful and she is beautiful,” Afolayan said. “It felt good because I did not have to pay her, even though I was paying her directly or indirectly.”

“Omowunmi is very foolish because Saro never proposed love to her but she already started having ideas in her head. She is beautiful no doubt, but also gullible,” said Eyiyemi speaking on the role she played in the title.

Eyiyemi plays Omowunmi, is a young princess of the Oyo kingdom who falls in love with Saro, the film’s lead character played by Kunle Remi.

