Kuwaiti club terminate Mikel Obi’s contract four months after signing midfielder

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has become a free agent after parting ways with Kuwaiti club, Al Kuwait SC.

The club announced the termination of Mikel’s contract over social media on Thursday night.

“Termination of the contract of the Nigerian John Mikel Obi,”reads a statement on the club’s Intagram page.

Mikel Obi linked up with the Brigadiers in July after severing ties with English Championship club Stoke City.

He is now leaving Al Kuwait SC just after four months of joining, and without making a league appearance for the club.

The 34-year-old midfielder however featured for the club in the AFC Cup.

He previously played for Chelsea, Tiajin Teda, Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor and Stoke City.

