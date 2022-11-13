Kwankwanso decries management of resources, harps on fight against graft in Nigeria

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday, blamed lack of due diligence in the government for budget padding in the country.

Kwankwaso spoke at the ongoing presidential town hall meeting organized by Channels Television in Abuja.

A data released recently by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning revealed that Nigeria’s debt service cost surpassed its revenue in the first four months of the year.

The ministry said debt servicing gulped N1.94 trillion between January and April against the retained revenue of N1.63 trillion.

The former Kano State governor expressed concern at the country’s growing debt profile.

He said: “The issue of budget padding is connected to lack of due diligence. We have never seen anyone being questioned at the National Assembly for mismanagement of funds. People in power serve themselves in most cases. So the space for padding occurs because nobody cares.

“I am not in a hurry to borrow money unnecessarily. I borrow money when it’s important. There is enough money in this country. Anybody who says otherwise is being mischievous. I never borrowed money when I was the governor of Kano State.

“Any responsible government must take decisive steps regarding this. The money being lost in the country such as oil theft is unacceptable. Under normal circumstances, the government must take responsibility.

“Unless the issue of corruption is tackled, we will continue to have problems. There must be factors to be considered in order to put things in place.”



