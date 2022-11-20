Kwankwanso presents manifesto to Afenifere splinter group, confident of victory in 2023 election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has presented his agenda to a splinter group within the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

The group known as New Afenifere and coordinated by one Comrade Ajibade Adeyeye hosted the former Kano State governor in Lagos on Sunday.

The Afenifere has been rocked by a crisis of endorsement with the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the acting leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, backing the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, for next year’s election.

Kwankwanso, who spoke with the splinter group, said both the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed Nigerians.

The ex-Kano State governor was confident that his party would win the 2023 election.

READ ALSO: Again, Kwankwaso dismisses reports on withdrawal, merger ahead of 2023 election

He said: “Everybody knows today where we are in this country, the challenges that we have really have to do with the type of leadership that we had right from 1999 till date and that is why we felt new ideas and new thinking must come in for us to change the status quo.

“The two parties have failed in our opinion. PDP was the first to fail, then we thought another progressive party in the name of APC will save this country but many people are of the opinion that even PDP was better than the APC because of where we found ourselves in term of security, economy, dilapidated infrastructure and so on.

“Our young men cannot go to school, either because of the strike, insecurity or money to buy forms or to maintain themselves in schools. But our party has come out to ensure that every child have access to education, not minding the economic status. I thank you for creating time, and I want to assure you that we will work together in the South-West and in Nigeria.”

In his remark, Adeyeye said the new group had rejected the imposition of candidates from any Yoruba leaders, adding they were ready to support the former governor next year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now