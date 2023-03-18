Kwankwaso accuses APC of rigging, vote-buying in Kano

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of massive vote-buying and rigging in Kano.

Kwankwaso disclosed this to journalists shortly after the commencement of vote counting in various polling units in the state.

He described this year’s elections as the worst in the history of the country and urged politicians to shun violence.

Kwankwaso said: “From the report, we are getting from our people, we are currently leading but the opposition is trying to be funny.

“They are using all manner of things to buy votes from N5000 to wrappers and so on.”

