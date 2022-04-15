Kwankwaso blames Buhari for Nigeria’s insecurity

The former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday blamed President Muhammadu Buhari over the escalating insecurity across the country.

Kwankwaso, who addressed journalists in Abuja, insisted that Buhari failed to address several important issues Nigerians expected of him as the country’s leader.

He added that many Nigerians are disappointed with the government over the insecurity and poor management of the nation’s economy.

Kwankwaso said: “Once you form a government either as President or governor, you belong to the entire state or country. Everyone belongs to you. You have the responsibility to protect them and ensure the people have a good life. These are the issues. Once you miss all these steps, insecurity becomes the consequence.

“They had the opportunity to provide the good for the country, but they couldn’t do it. Election is around the corner and they are promising to do their best for Nigeria. We have not seen their best.

“Every military man and woman, including people like me who had an opportunity to associate with the military and other security agencies must be very worried, but at the same time very surprised by what is happening in this country.

“What we see happening is very sad. People are not talking about how to rescue those kidnapped after the Kaduna train attack.

“How did we get here? The government should be more serious about security. As a former Minister of Defence, I never thought insecurity will ever be this low in this country within this short period of time. How did we find ourselves in this mess? What actually happened?

“Our issues in this country have to do with the leadership. When the political leadership is not strong enough to motivate the military, and ensure they are taken care of in terms of training and retraining as well as provision of equipment, arms and ammunition to match the bandits.

“Nobody is talking about rescuing people and the killings and abductions continue to happen again. So, I believe the government has to do more. We are so worried, and I believe security is one of the areas we will handle with utmost competence so Nigerians can be free again to pursue their daily businesses. We want the military and other law enforcement agencies to tackle insecurity.

“In any case, I want to assure that INEC as well as the security agencies will do their best in the 2023 elections. I want to assure you that Nigerians are angry and will do whatever they can to vote and stand by their votes.”

