Politics
Kwankwaso blames ‘selfish politicians’ for in-fighting within PDP
A former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has weighed into the current travails bedevilling the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections.
According to Kwankwaso, a group of ‘selfish and unprofessional politicians’ are responsible for the crisis rocking the party.
He made this known on Friday, during an interview with BBC Hausa Service. https://www.bbc.com/hausa/labarai-58433176
The former governor warned the leadership of the party to find a solution to the challenges rocking the party to avoid a breakup of the PDP with a lot of members defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress.
He also advised the PDP to focus on the people and its members as a way to prevent the party from getting weaker.
“Now the strength of the party has reduced and in the end what will happen is that it will tear us apart.”
READ ALSO: PDP dismisses reports on ex-govs Kwankwaso, Aliyu’s suspension
“You see the result will not help us since we do not have a president and we do not have many governors,” Kwankwaso said.
He however denied any complicity in the leadership crisis rocking the PDP, saying those responsible are selfish politicians fighting for their personal interests.
Kwankwaso observed that it would have been better to allow Uche Secondus to see out his tenure and bring in another set of party leaders.
“People like me have nothing to do with the crisis. I’m after what will bring development to people; every good leader should focus on that.”
“The party chairman has only one month left. I think it’s better to wait so that we can emerge stronger.
“But the crisis is heightened by those who are after leadership. They are not doing it for the betterment of their people,” he added.
