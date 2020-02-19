Kwankwaso calls for review of Kano governorship election

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday sought the support of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the review of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Kwankwaso, who held a brief meeting with the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, appealed to the party National Working Committee (NWC) to as a matter of responsibility facilitate the process for the Supreme Court’s review of the governorship election.

The former governor said in a statement issued by the media aide to the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Ibrahim Adam, that justice must be done on the matter in the interest of the people.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) snatched victory in the election.

Secondus, who was represented at the meeting by the party Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, said PDP has taken Kano as the major support base in northern Nigeria and would do everything within the confines of the law to protect the party’s interests in the state.

