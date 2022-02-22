Kwankwaso, Dalung, others form Third Force ahead of 2023 elections

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and some other individuals on Tuesday formed a Third Force, The National Movement, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Other politicians behind the formation of the new political group include former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung and a member of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation in the 2019 presidential election, Buba Galadima.

Galadima was a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari before the 2019 elections while Dalung was the country’s sports minister from 2015 to 2019.

In his address during the launch of the TNM at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the former governor declared that the new political group would seize power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

He stressed that the TNM was set to battle for the soul of Nigeria from the hands of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso said: “We all left our comfort zones to grace the occasion. It is a special day in the life of our nation. A special day to redeem the nation.

“For too long, Nigerians have been waiting for this day. For too long friends of Nigerians abroad have been waiting for this day and the time is today and now.

“Today, all Nigerians across all social, religious, and regions have gathered. It is our collective resolve to rescue our nation from this difficult situation.

“We resolved that there must be a Nigeria first before politics. While some of us will want to contest, we must work together to rescue the country.”

