Kwankwaso decries medical tourism, advocates investment in health sector

The New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Sunday, condemned the attitude of Nigerian politicians traveling abroad for medical reasons.

Kwankwaso, who spoke at the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting in Abuja, decried the poor investment in the health sector by successive governments in the country.

The former Kano State governor challenged politicians to rebuild confidence in the country and lead by example.

He promised to invest maximally in the health sector if elected the country’s president next year.

He said: “Our leaders’ attitude of traveling to other countries to treat all sorts of diseases is condemnable. That’s not a way of building confidence in the country. We need to start building confidence in Nigeria’s health facilities. We need to tackle crises in the sector with all determination.

“As long as the attitude persists, the sector will continue to be in crisis. We need to also take care of our medical facilities for basic health care. This is necessary.

“Once you’re aspiring to lead, you are entitled to the people. We have seen cases in the past where people contested elective positions when they know they don’t have the resources. This should be discouraged.”

