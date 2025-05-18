Connect with us

Kwankwaso denies reports of planned defection to APC

6 hours ago

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied rumours that he has finalized plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), or making comments endorsing any political realignment in the country.

Kwankwaso who made the denial in a statement he posted on his X handle, was reacting to media reports allegedly quoting him saying that President Bola Tinubu had personally reached out to him multiple times, offering assurances and favourable conditions to rejoin the ruling party.

The reports also said that Kwankwaso had declined the overtures, citing deep-rooted principles and concerns for such a political alliance.

The reports also stated that Kwankwaso’s comments came after he labeled defectors to the APC as traitors and betrayers of trust following the defection of Senator Abdulrahman Kawu who represents the Kano South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, to the APC, along with several other federal lawmakers from Kano State.

But while debunking the statement credited to him, the former Kano governor said at no time did he make any remarks related to the ongoing political developments.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria,” he wrote.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.

“In this regard, I urge the public to only engage with statements that come from my public handles and other official sources,” he said.

