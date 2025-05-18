Kwankwaso denies reports of planned defection to APC

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has denied rumours that he has finalized plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), or making comments endorsing any political realignment in the country.

Kwankwaso who made the denial in a statement he posted on his X handle, was reacting to media reports allegedly quoting him saying that President Bola Tinubu had personally reached out to him multiple times, offering assurances and favourable conditions to rejoin the ruling party.

The reports also said that Kwankwaso had declined the overtures, citing deep-rooted principles and concerns for such a political alliance.

The reports also stated that Kwankwaso’s comments came after he labeled defectors to the APC as traitors and betrayers of trust following the defection of Senator Abdulrahman Kawu who represents the Kano South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, to the APC, along with several other federal lawmakers from Kano State.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Court orders Ghanaian govt to pay $75K over illegal detention of Homeland Foundation members

But while debunking the statement credited to him, the former Kano governor said at no time did he make any remarks related to the ongoing political developments.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria,” he wrote.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.

“In this regard, I urge the public to only engage with statements that come from my public handles and other official sources,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now