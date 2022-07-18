Kwankwaso explains choice of Idahosa as running mate at unveiling ceremony

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Monday formally unveiled Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

The former Kano State governor picked the cleric as his running mate last week.

Kwankwaso, who addressed a mammoth crowd of party members at the ceremony in Abuja, said Idahosa was picked based on his credentials.

He said: “Our party, the NNPP, in choosing our candidates for the 2023 general elections-from the State House of Assembly candidates to governorship to National Assembly up to the president was guided, among other things.

“We are guided by competence, courage, acceptability, credibility and the all-important desire to heal the country of the severe wounds that are threatening its very existence.”

The ex-governor revealed that Idahosa was chosen after the scrutiny of more than 20 prospective candidates using critical factors.

Kwankwaso added: “After painstakingly vetting and scrutinising over 20 prospective candidates all of whom were eminently qualified to be the vice-president of Nigeria.

“We considered the severity of the wounds that are inflicted on the country in recent years and the necessity of healing them.

“Given the necessary desire to carefully balance all sensibilities, sensitivities, and differences in order to have an all-inclusive government that will be fair and just to all Nigerians.

“Also bearing in mind that the country requires competent, credible, empathetic, courageous, and God-fearing leaders, I came to the conclusion and therefore present to you a rare Nigerian that very fit these requirements.

“Fellow compatriots, I present to you this 57-year-old man of God who hails from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo; a trained automobile engineer, a highly educated Nigerian with Bachelor and Master’s degrees in theology.”

