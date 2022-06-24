2023: Alliance on the card as Kwankwaso, Fayose meet Wike in Port Harcourt

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, was also at the meeting held at the Rivers Government House in the state capital.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, the talks may not be unconnected with ongoing moves by politicians to forge an alliance ahead of the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso visits Fayose, speaks on defecting to PDP

The meeting between the three men came just 24 hours after the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visited the governor in Port Harcourt.

Wike has become a beautiful bride courted by politicians across political divides since his shock snub by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor was widely tipped as the running mate for the former Vice President before the latter opted for the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his partner in the battle to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now