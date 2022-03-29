Kwankwaso finally dumps PDP after weeks of speculation

After weeks of speculation about his political future, a former Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso made his decision public via a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman in his ward in Kano on Tuesday.

This effectively makes him a non-member of PDP, with effect from March 29.

He attributed his exit from the party to “some serious and irreconcilable differences.

“May I begin by thanking my ward chairman, friends and well-wishers of my ward, state and indeed, the country and beyond, for the very respectful relationship we have had.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you that, as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in PDP is untenable.

“Therefore, effective from today, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the letter read.

For a couple of weeks, Kwankwaso had been linked with New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), but he has been keeping mum over which political party he was planning to join.

