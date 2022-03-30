Kwankwaso gives reasons why he dumped PDP for NNPP

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who formerly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, has revealed the real reasons behind his decision.

After weeks of speculations since he openly identified with the NNPP, Kwankwaso, a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, officially defected from the main opposition party, PDP, and has now given reasons behind his decision.

Kwankwaso who spoke to journalists after receiving his NNPP membership card from his ward chairman in Abuja, called on other well-meaning Nigerians to join his new party to attain the change Nigeria is yearning for.

Read also: Kwankwaso finally dumps PDP after weeks of speculation

Speaking while receiving the membership card of his new party, Kwankaso said he decided to leave the PDP due to the crisis currently rocking the party at both the state and national levels.

“We had a situation in April last year where zonal positions were being shared among the states and all leaders in the six other states were given the opportunity to nominate. But in Kano, some people felt I wasn’t that important, so they had to do what they did.

“That is what triggered the issue of my defection. I spent almost a year now waiting for the PDP to talk to me, even the new leadership, to come and talk to me; they didn’t want to talk to me.”

Kwankwaso added that the issues, coupled with the way he was treated with disrespect convinced him that the issues could not between him and other leaders of the party, hence his decision to leave.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now