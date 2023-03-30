Kwankwaso harps on repositioning NNPP for better outing in 2027

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate in the recently concluded election, has called on party faithfuls to work harder ahead of the 2027 polls.

Kwankwaso, who came a distant fourth in the presidential election of February 25, said NNPP was the party of the future, and encouraged members to work much harder within the next four years for a far better result than they got in 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari also came under fire for not doing enough to ensure free, fair, and credible elections, according to the former Kano Governor.

Kwakwanso said the results of the presidential election never really represented the preferences of Nigerians because of the extent of alleged vote-buying, the use of guns to frighten the populace, and the number of irregularities that were observed.

Yet, he has urged with the judiciary to continue serving as the ordinary man’s final resort.

The former Governor of Kano State and Senator, accused the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating the outcome of the general elections in some states, especially the presidential election.

He simply said that the election “is not a reflection of the minds of Nigerians”.

Kwankwaso went on to say that the performance of the NNPP in the election despite its late entrance into the political scene means that it was a party for the future. He added that many Nigerians are ready to join the NNPP ahead of 2027.

Consequently, Kwankwaso, who doubles as the National Leader of the party, urged the leadership of the NNPP to use the opportunity provided before the next round of election in 2027 in “to tighten their belts, go back to constituency and work more better.

“We have four years to reposition the party to deliver positive change to Nigerians,” he said at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party which was held in Abuja on Thursday.

“We joined this party barely one year old, the performance we have seen, I believe we should all congratulate ourselves.

“We have done well and what is even more important is that almost everybody now believes that NNPP is party for the future.

“Immediately after this election, some people visited me to say that now we have seen the light and before 2027, they are going to join our party.

“The challenge of the time is very critical, because this is the first time in the history of this country where we have a party, especially after the establishment of the two parties across the country, that within the shortest possible time, had this kind of popularity based on the integrity and hardwork and commitment to this country.

“I believe it is time we congratulate ourselves and also tighten out seatbelt to go back to our constituencies and work much harder.

“I also believe that now that we have more years to strategize and push forward the party so that more people are accommodated as members and leadership at various levels of the party at the states, and even in terms of number and quality so that Nigerians can have an opportunity to have a positive change that our party, the NNPP stands for in this country.”

