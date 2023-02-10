Kwankwaso lures Nnamani, 5 other expelled PDP members to NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed delight over the expulsion of some key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had on Friday approved the expulsion of the former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, and five others from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, listed the other affected persons as John Fayose, Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

Nnamani declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following his suspension from PDP earlier this month.

Kwankwaso, who reacted to the development in a Channels Television’s programme, “The 2023 Verdict,” described the expulsion of the PDP members as unsurprising.

The former Kano State governor congratulated the expelled members, saying his party would be happy to welcome them into the fold.

He added that more of such development would take place in APC and PDP with the elections just 15 days away.

Kwankwaso said: “Let me congratulate those expelled from PDP and tell them that we will be very happy to have them, especially Chimaroke Nnamani, who was my colleague as a governor. We foresaw all this happening.

“We are happy with what is happening in the PDP and APC and I’m sure the next two weeks or so more will come”

The NNPP candidate also described the redesign of the naira notes initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a mistake.

He insisted that the policy had made Nigerians poorer.

