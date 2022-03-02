Kwankwaso may soon dump PDP for NNPP ahead of 2023 presidential polls

There are indications that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, may have concluded plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the New Peoples Party of Nigeria (NNPP) to realise his ambition of running for the presidency in 2023.

This came following a secret meeting on Tuesday between Kwankwaso and the leadership of the NNPP in Abuja, with some of his close aides saying it was just a matter of time before the ex-Kano Governor would make his decision known to the Nigerian populace.

It was gathered that the meeting was aimed at finalizing his move to the NNPP, on which platform he would use to push for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Kwankwaso’s moves to defect from the PDP was further given impetus when the outgoing National Secretary of the NNPP, Ambassador Agbo Gilbert Major, spoke at the party’s Special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting late Tuesday, also held in Abuja.

Major said Kwankwaso’s defection would be made public in the next few days.

“We have read Nigerians speculating, the only thing I can tell you is that we are in deep talks with Kwankwaso.

“In fact, we have almost concluded; in the next few days, we will be reverting to Nigerians to tell them what understanding we have had with him (Kwankwaso), but I can assure you that he is on his way into NNPP.”

Major also noted that the party would not grant Kwankwaso an automatic presidential ticket when he defects from the PDP.

He also assured the party faithful that part of the agreement was that the former governor would not hijack the NNPP’s structure.

“The presidential ticket is not automatic. He (Kwankwaso) has told us that his moves towards coming into the party should not be seen as an attempt to take the ticket automatically,” Major said.

