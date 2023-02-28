Kwankwaso pips Tinubu, 2 others in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was on Monday night declared the winner of the presidential election in Kano State.

He polled 997,279 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 517,341 votes.

The state’s Collation Officer, Prof. Lawan Suleiman Bilbis, who announced the election results, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, got 1,716 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party recorded 28,513 votes.

