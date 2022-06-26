Kwankwaso rules out NNPP, PDP alliance

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing Nigerians.

The former Kano State governor, who addressed residents of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, also dismissed insinuations on planned alliance between NNPP and PDP.

He decried the rising inflation in the country, saying APC had reneged on its promise to salvage the country.

Kwankwaso declared that the ineptitude of the two dominant parties had plunged Nigeria into monumental crises including corruption, insecurity, poverty and unemployment, among others.

The ex-governor said: “This our party was registered about twenty one years ago but in the last four months when I joined the party, so many people have joined us and that is why we have structures everywhere across the country. Not only that, so many people have even registered, including Ekiti state.

“We have seen the performance of the APC and PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the country woefully and nobody should expect anything from them again. These people in the two parties have failed and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer.

“Look at the road from Akure to Ado-Ekiti, it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation. You go around any of these cities, Abuja and other areas, you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity also at its peak and we can’t continue like that, because the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.

“So, the only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and sell the ideas of NNPP, which is a progressive party and vote for the party come 2023.

“Don’t forget we have candidates across board now in NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, so you expect me to leave and join others in the PDP ? It is not going to happen. I was a founding member of the two major parties and they have nothing to offer again, that is why I left them and I can’t go back.”

