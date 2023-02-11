Politics
Kwankwaso says naira redesign policy a mistake, vows to reverse it
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be revised if elected on February 25, 2023.
According to Kwankwaso, the people that were targeted with the Naira redesign policy were not affected because they own the commercial banks.
He described the monetary policy as a mistake, because the poor are bearing the brunt of the Naira redesign, not the intended target of the financial regulator.
“The people whom the government thought would suffer the policy actually own the banks,” Kwankwaso said during an interview with Channels TV on Friday evening.
“We did not support the idea of currency redesign at this critical time. We support cashless policy but the timing is wrong,” he noted.
Also, the former Minister of Defence said he will ensure that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes remain legal for people to deposit in the banks
“Should I win (the presidential) election, we will allow every Nigerian who legally earned his money to come and exchange it with new banknotes,” he added.
