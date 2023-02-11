Kwankwaso says naira redesign policy a mistake, vows to reverse it

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be revised if elected on February 25, 2023.

According to Kwankwaso, the people that were targeted with the Naira redesign policy were not affected because they own the commercial banks.

He described the monetary policy as a mistake, because the poor are bearing the brunt of the Naira redesign, not the intended target of the financial regulator.

“The people whom the government thought would suffer the policy actually own the banks,” Kwankwaso said during an interview with Channels TV on Friday evening.

Read also:Kwankwaso lures Nnamani, 5 other expelled PDP members to NNPP

“We did not support the idea of currency redesign at this critical time. We support cashless policy but the timing is wrong,” he noted.

Also, the former Minister of Defence said he will ensure that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes remain legal for people to deposit in the banks

“Should I win (the presidential) election, we will allow every Nigerian who legally earned his money to come and exchange it with new banknotes,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now