Politics
Kwankwaso, Sowore advocate abolition of security votes in Nigeria
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and his African Action Congress (AAC) counterpart, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday called for the abolition of security votes in the country.
Kwankwaso, who spoke at the ongoing Channels Television presidential town hall meeting in Abuja, said security votes were completely irrelevant in present-day Nigeria.
The ex-Kano State governor accused public officials of taking advantage of security votes to impoverish Nigerians.
He said: “In my own opinion, the issue of security votes is a waste of money. What is happening in the country at the moment shows that such is corruption. I’ll stop that if elected next year.”
READ ALSO: Lack of accountability fueling insecurity in Nigeria – Kwankwaso
Sowore, who spoke at the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting in Abuja also condemned security votes.
He said: “I will abolish security votes and digitalize our economy. The socialism is for the rich and capitalism for the poor. A lot of money remains unremitted to try federal government.
“Our problem is revenue to GDP. We are going to block ways leading to corruption and ensure accountability “Over 779 companies in Nigeria are also collecting security votes. We don’t know what they’re being used for. We have a lot of money in the country. The problem is it’s going to the greedy.”
