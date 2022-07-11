Kwankwaso tells Tinubu to drop presidential ambition, take care of his health

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has told Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to be more concerned about his health instead of jostling for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwanso’s comment came on the backdrop of Tinubu’s decision to settle for former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as a running mate.

Speaking on the development in an interview on Arise TV yesterday, the former Kano State Governor said the 2023 election campaigns would be rigorous.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed on many fronts and lost the confidence of Nigerians.

He said: “If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health. Because I love him so much, he is my friend. This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria.

“My only worry is the platform. This platform I don’t know. I know he is a strategist, Bola Tinubu, he is a good man. I had reasons to sit with him uncountable number of times from 1992 to date.

“I wish I will see him to ask him what he will tell Nigerians what he will do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today.

“That is my serious concern for him. Ordinarily, if I cannot get it, I can recommend him but it’s going to be like building something on zero.”

Kwankwanso also stressed on the need to urgently restructure Nigeria, adding that its institutions and agencies have been seriously battered.

“Life is very dynamic. Nigeria demands a lot of reforms. So many things must be changed. We can’t continue like this and expect anything better. The way our institutions are being weakened or operated is not acceptable to any respectable leadership.”

