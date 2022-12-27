Kwankwaso throws shades at Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, says school cert, diploma holders, bed wetter can’t rule Nigeria

Presidential flag bearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, has thrown caution and his gentleman mien to the wind by getting dirty and throwing shades at his opponents ahead of the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso who has largely refrained from attacking his opponents since the start of the electioneering campaigns began, threw caution to the wind on Tuesday in a video where he threw barbed shades at the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

In a video he posted on Twitter, the former governor of Kano State, said as a PhD holder, he has the best credentials to rule Nigeria “unlike a a secondary school cert holder or diploma cert holder.”

In the video, Kwankwaso who spoke in Hausa language, said he has a rich understanding of how the Nigerian government operates and is the best among the presidential contestants.

“Nigerians should vote wisely this time around, as the country needs someone who can save it,” said Kwankwaso.

“I’ve worked with the ministry of defence, served as the Kano state governor and represented Kano Central senatorial district for several years with enough knowledge to know what is needed.”

Kwankwaso then went below the belt and delivered telling blows to his opponents:

“I am a PhD holder, unlike a secondary school cert holder or diploma cert holder. I do not ‘bedwet’, nor am I a spare tyre,” he said.

The secondary school certificate holder comment is obviously a veiled reference to allegations that Obi never attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) while the spare tyre jab refer was directed at Atiku, a two-time vice president, who was once described by his principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, as an indispensable “spare tyre.”

Meanwhile, the bedwetting jibe could be focused on Tinubu following a video early in the year which showed the APC candidate’s dress soaked with what many said was urine.

