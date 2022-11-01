Kwankwaso unveils 2023 manifesto, vows to revamp economy, others

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday, unveiled his 2023 manifesto.

In his address at the event held in Abuja, the former Kano State governor promised to build a country that would work for all the citizens.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the revamp of the nation’s economy, improving security and quality education.

READ ALSO: Northern Elders deny Kwankwaso’s claim of secret endorsement of presidential candidate

Kwankwaso stressed that his administration would provide patriotic and competent leadership anchored on seven principles of selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership by example if elected as the country’s president next year.

The ex-governor said: “ I assured Nigerians that we will be fair and just to all, and we shall ensure fairness and justice at all levels of governance.

“In our arrangement, we shall use the military and the police optimally to ensure that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping-for-ransom, militancy, insurgency, oil theft and bunkering, communal clashes, and all other forms of security breaches that are making our country unsafe are tackled head-on and brought to a permanent stop.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now