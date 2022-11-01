Politics
Kwankwaso unveils 2023 manifesto, vows to revamp economy, others
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday, unveiled his 2023 manifesto.
In his address at the event held in Abuja, the former Kano State governor promised to build a country that would work for all the citizens.
He also reaffirmed his commitment to the revamp of the nation’s economy, improving security and quality education.
READ ALSO: Northern Elders deny Kwankwaso’s claim of secret endorsement of presidential candidate
Kwankwaso stressed that his administration would provide patriotic and competent leadership anchored on seven principles of selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership by example if elected as the country’s president next year.
The ex-governor said: “ I assured Nigerians that we will be fair and just to all, and we shall ensure fairness and justice at all levels of governance.
“In our arrangement, we shall use the military and the police optimally to ensure that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping-for-ransom, militancy, insurgency, oil theft and bunkering, communal clashes, and all other forms of security breaches that are making our country unsafe are tackled head-on and brought to a permanent stop.”
