Politics
Kwankwaso’s running mate, Idahosa, upbeat on NNPP’s chances in 2023 elections
The vice-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Isaac Idahosa, on Friday, boasted his party would win the 2023 presidential election.
Idahosa, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, said the party would soon flag off its presidential campaign.
The former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwanso had in July unveiled Idahosa, a presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministries Inc. popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lagos, as his running mate for the 2023 election.
READ ALSO: Kwankwaso explains choice of Idahosa as running mate at unveiling ceremony
The vice-presidential candidate declared that the NNPP has the capacity to win next year’s election.
He said: “You can’t undermine the strength of the NNPP. No one dares ignore the party. We are just five- month-old while one party has been around for 21 years. Those who undermined us before are having a rethink. This is because we are determined to win it.
“The party will spring a surprise soon. The fact is that NNPC is in the race to win and there is no doubt about that. We are consulting and putting necessary apparatus in place. All hands are on deck to ensure that we arrive at our destination.”
