Kwara APC crisis festers as Lai Mohammed’s loyalists dump APC for SDP

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State on Saturday dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the state.

The defectors are loyal to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki.

Two APC factions loyal to the ministers and the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, held parallel congresses in the state last year.

Mohammed and AbdulRazaq have been at loggerhead since 2020 over the control of the party’s machinery in the state.

The South Senatorial Chairman of the APC faction, Mr. Rasak Alabi, announced the defection of the members to the SDP at a news conference attended by members from the 16 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

He described Governor AbdulRazaq as a poor manager of success despite his imposition on the party.

He said the governor refused to consult with party leaders and elders including Mohammed, Saraki, and others in the affairs of the party and governance.

Alabi said: “Consequent to the wishes of our numerous supporters and the majority of Kwarans, we announce to you today the official defection and mass movement of supporters and party members from the APC to the SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY (SDP).

“Seated here with us are the 193 ward chairmen, 16 local government areas chairmen, and all the working committee members who have jointly decided with our numerous supporters, to announce o you today our defection to the SDP.

“In the past few months, Kwarans have become agitated about our continued stay in the party. This indeed is the beauty of democracy.

“Politics is a noble undertaking and a vehicle to serve the interest of the public and improve their lives.

“The delay in our response has been a product of rather long and far-reaching consultations and dialogue with the majority of our leaders, elders and supporters across the state.

“Gentlemen, if the national leadership of the party does not believe that we are politically relevant in the state, we need to make them understand also that the man they queued behind is also a blown-out fuse not capable of leading the party to any victory in the state come 2023.

“This is a man that got to power through our collective efforts and the support of Kwarans and not his.”

