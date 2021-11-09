Kwara APC elders blasts Lai Mohammed

Elders of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have lambasted Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for allegedly insulting and denigrating the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The party elders under the auspices of ‘Kwara APC Elders Caucus’, while reacting to recent comments made by the Minister about the governor in an interview, took exception to it and decided to call him to order.

At a press conference held in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday, the Caucus’ spokesperson, Nurudeen Mohammed, said:

“For Lai Mohammed to denigrate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s political status in Kwara State and his role in the funding of the 2019 electioneering campaigns and election proper is most unfortunate.”

Mohammed, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Malaysia, who was supported at the press conference by other caucus leaders including Kunle Sulyman, Senator Mohammed Ahmed, Chief Wole Oke and Chief James Ayeni, noted that the Minister was being immature by closing the door for reconciliation among members of the party.

The former ambassador claimed that next to nothing was known about the Minister in Kwara politics prior to 2002 when he surfaced in the state, “apparently exported to the state from Lagos to come and take over governance just as his colleagues in other Yoruba states, who have, before then, spent all their years in Lagos where they cut their political teeth and had held one political office or the other.”

Read also: Why Nigerian govt won’t go back on social media regulation – Lai Mohammed

“Of all his (Minister) Lagos colleagues hitherto sent out from Lagos to contest governorship election in the current Republic, it’s only Lai Mohammed who has failed to win in his state where he contested in 2003.

“The question one would like to ask is why he failed in the election. The answer should be obvious. Lai Mohammed was never seen in Kwara in the Second Republic politics nor was he ever heard of in the political landscape of Kwara state politics of the Third Republic.

“He was an unknown quantity in those days. He has all along been a de facto Lagosian rather than being a Kwaran.

“Therefore, he has no locus standi to insult and denigrate the Governor who has done a lot for the state. We will not fold our arms and allow Lai Mohammed to destroy Kwara State for his selfish motives,” the Caucus said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now