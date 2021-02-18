Kwara APC youths call for sack of Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

The youth wing of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of APC Youth Stakeholders, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for not performing to expectations.

The youth stakeholders were reacting to the impasse between the minister and the state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, leading to his (Mohammed’s) call for the cancellation of the ongoing registration and revalidation of the party.

Tiamiyu Mumini, the chairman of the youth forum, while addressing journalists at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday, said the minister is a “self-serving politician who should not be allowed to continue his selfish politicking to the detriment of the state.”

“This is a man who surrounds himself with aides who are non Kwarans. He stubbornly refused to pick Kwarans as aides, perhaps that is why he is far from the realities on ground,” he began.

“We want him removed because he cannot have his son in the Lagos House of Assembly while he ventures on mortgaging the future of Kwara State youths by causing chaos in the ruling party.

“Instead of supporting his home state government, he is using his influence as a federal minister to scuttle well-planned projects and programmes being executed.

“We are making moves for the suspension of Alhaji Lai Mohammed from APC for rubbishing the membership registration exercise in which more than 100,000 people have registered in each of the 193 wards in the state and if President Muhammadu Buhari refuses to remove him, we are taking steps to expel him from APC,” Mumini concluded.

