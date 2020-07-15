Kwara Assembly sets up committee to probe local councils’ finances

The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday set up a seven-man ad hoc committee to investigate the finances of the 16 local government areas of the state from May 2019 till date.

The committee is headed by a lawmaker from the Ekiti area of the state, Abolarin Gabriel.

Other members of the committee are: Ambali O. Ibrahim (Owode/Onire), Mohammed Baba- Salihu (Okuta/Yashikira), John O. Bello (Lanwa/Ejidongari) and Jimoh Ali Yusuf (Ilorin East).

The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi, announced the formation of the panel at Wednesday’s plenary.

The House had adopted the issue as Matter of General Public importance after it was raised by the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulgafar Ayinla-Ayilara

READ ALSO: Kwara Assembly wants ex-gov, others handed over to EFCC for investigation

Ayinla-Ayilara said the probe of the local councils’ finances was to ensure transparency and accountability in the local governments’ administration in the state.

He said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and an independent panel to look into the local councils’ finances.

The speaker charged the committee to conduct a thorough investigation on the matter and report back to House within two weeks.

Join the conversation

Opinions