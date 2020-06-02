Kwara Assembly swears in newly elected member

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, Tuesday swore in a newly elected member, Ahmed Rufai.

The lawmaker, who is representing Patigi Constituency, is the younger brother of the late member of the House, Saidu, who died in December 2019.

Rufai was declared winner of the bye-election held in the constituency in March by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the Assembly, is yet to swear in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jimoh Raheem-Agboola, who was directed by the state election petitions tribunal to take over the seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) member for Ilorin South Constituency, AbdulAzeez Elewu- Oluwanilo.

Raheem-Agboola had on three occasions stormed the House with the PDP supporters for the implementation of the court judgment without success.

But the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olumide Awolola, who addressed journalists on the matter, said Raheem-Agboola as plaintiff did not join the present occupant of the seat, Elewu-Oluwanilo, in the suit he filed at the tribunal.

He said Elewu-Oluwanilo had also approached the Court of Appeal to seek interpretation and the implication of not being joined in the suit.

