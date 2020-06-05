Kwara Assembly wants ex-gov, others handed over to EFCC for investigation

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Thursday called on the state government to handover a former governor of the state, Abdulfattah Ahmed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation over the implementation of the Light Up Kwara Project.

The House also wants a former Director General of KP3 under the former governor, Yomi Ogunsola as well as a company, Reccofortezza-A Steven and Rubitec, the contractors responsible for the Light-Up Kwara project, handed over to the EFCC.

The House, in a resolution passed at plenary on Thursday, equally urged the state government to hand over the consultants who handled the state Infrastructure Fund to the anti-graft agency.

The resolutions were passed after the consideration of the report of an Ad-hoc Committee, which investigated the Light-up Kwara project executed by the Ahmed-led administration.

While reading the resolutions, the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi, asked the executive to review the terms and conditions of the contract for the project and direct the contractors to complete all outstanding works, while also tasking the state government to order Ogunsola to return to Nigeria to throw light on the grey areas of the project.

