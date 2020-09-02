Kwara Chief Judge assures EFCC of support to help recover state’s looted funds

The Kwara State Chief Judge, Justice Saitu Durotolorun Kawu has pledged the support of the state judiciary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the war against corruption.

Kawu made the pledge on Tuesday when he received the Ilorin zonal head of the EFCC, Kazeem Oseni, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Speaking at the occasion, Justice Kawu said, “the zonal head, I want to assure you that the judiciary under my watch will give you the necessary and needed support in order to achieve your mandate. Already, we have dedicated three high court judges to handle financial crimes’ cases: Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar and Justice Adenike Akinpelu in order to ensure speedy trials of your cases. We’ll also give you more if the need arises.”

In his remarks, Oseni commended the Chief Judge and the judiciary in the state for supporting the EFCC in achieving its mandate.

“My lord, the position of the judiciary is very important. We really appreciate the support you are giving the Commission in the zone. Your support is highly commendable and we are seeking for more”, he said.

The state Chief Judge pledge to assist the EFCC in the fight against corruption came a day after the Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ayinla Salman Jawondo asked the agency to assist the state government in recovering funds and assets allegedly looted by corrupt individuals.

