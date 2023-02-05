Kwara commissioner dies in auto accident

A Commissioner in the Kwara State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Dorcas Afeniforo, is dead.

She died in an auto crash while returning from Lagos on Saturday.

The deceased also served as commissioner for women’s affairs in the state.

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

He described the commissioner’s death as shocking and painful.

AbdulRazaq said: The development is shocking and painful. It is a huge loss to the progressive family in the state. Mrs. Afeniforo will always be remembered for her fine legacies as a foremost women’s development advocate and her contributions to the development of the state.

“We commiserate with the family of Mrs. Afeniforo and with the good people of Baruten and Kwara North whom she represented at the CSC until her death. We pray to God to grant comfort to the family she left behind.”

