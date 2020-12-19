Kwara confirms 21 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kwara State government on Saturday confirmed 21 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaiye, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the development brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,296.

He added that 1,094 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities while 32 persons had died from complications resulting from the virus.

The governor’s aide said: “As at 7:20 a.m., on Saturday, the number of active COVID-19 cases is now 170, while 1,094 have so far been discharged and 32 deaths recorded.”

The state government had earlier in the week ordered the closure of all schools in the state over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The government also alerted the people of the state on the onset of second wave of the pandemic.

Nigeria has 77,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1, 212 fatalities as at Friday night.

However, 67, 484 patients had been effectively managed and discharged from various care centres across the country.

