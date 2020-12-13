Kwara confirms 23 fresh cases of Covid-19

The Kwara State government led by Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak has confirmed no fewer than 23 fresh cases of the deadly Covid-19 disease in the state.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday by Chairman, Medical Advisory Sub-Committee, Kwara State, Dr Femi Oladiji, who stated in Ilorin that the 23 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday in the state.

Dr Oladiji blamed the new infections on nonchalant attitude of many residents and non-adherence to preventive measures against Covid-19.

He also traced the increase in the spread of the virus to “influx of people from other states and overseas, expansion of sampling and testing capacities by the state with the assistance of the Federal government under the Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement, (REDISSE) and the National Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC).”

READ ALSO: Kwara records 14 new COVID-19 cases

Dr Oladiji added; “Statistically, cross sectional studies conducted by a team of researchers of the medical advisory sub-committee on Covid-19 in the state, reported that between July 11th- August 11th, 2020, the number of confirmed cases was 500, whereas between September 11th- October 11th, 2020, the total number of confirmed cases dropped to 63.

“However, between November 11th- December 11th, 2020, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 180, an approximate threefold increase with 17 cases on admission at the isolation centre.”

“Yesterday, December 11th, 2020, alone, the state reported 23 confirmed cases,” the chairman disclosed.

Join the conversation

Opinions